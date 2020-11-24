Cango (NYSE:CANG) Announces Earnings Results

Cango (NYSE:CANG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $11.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $11.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 18.58%.
Shares of CANG opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.17. Cango has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.82.
About Cango
