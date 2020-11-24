Cango (NYSE:CANG) Announces Earnings Results

Cango (NYSE:CANG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $11.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $11.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 18.58%.

Shares of CANG opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.17. Cango has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

Get Cango alerts:

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.