Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capri from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capri has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of CPRI opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Capri by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

