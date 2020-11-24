Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FUN. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.99. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $56.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

