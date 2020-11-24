Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 1,756 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2,743.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 351.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after acquiring an additional 986,870 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2,273.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 765,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,825,000 after acquiring an additional 733,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. Truist raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,310. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $94.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

