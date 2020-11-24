Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after acquiring an additional 507,688 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 450,449 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $71,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.92. 80,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day moving average is $159.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.56.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

