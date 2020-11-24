Center for Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 29,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 37,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.20. 1,574,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,592,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.