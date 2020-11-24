Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $75,000 Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFQY. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 27.8% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 22.5% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 85,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VFQY traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.28. 244 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43.

