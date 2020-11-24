Center for Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 56,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.02. The stock had a trading volume of 74,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $210.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.28. The company has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

