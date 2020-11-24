Center for Financial Planning Inc. Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $761,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,024,229. The company has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

