Center for Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.28.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.67 on Tuesday, reaching $94.70. 575,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,288,399. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

