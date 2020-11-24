Center for Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $109,000.

EFV traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,175 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

