Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,053 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 25.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after acquiring an additional 235,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 12.3% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.40. 221,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,911,972. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

