Center for Financial Planning Inc. Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in The Southern by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Southern by 1,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 83,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Barclays upped their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.66.

SO traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $60.88. 82,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

