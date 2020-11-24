Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.