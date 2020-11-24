Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 16,840 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 179.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,480. The company has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.28.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

