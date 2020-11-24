Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 32,948 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 322.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,227,000 after purchasing an additional 378,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 50,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $874,164.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,508,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,294 shares of company stock worth $626,476,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

NYSE EL traded up $6.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,685. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 146.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $259.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

