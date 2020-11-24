Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 82,981 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,981 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,643 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 519,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,554,728. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of -562.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

