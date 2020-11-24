Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.1% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $68,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,624,512. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $730.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.40.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

