Cerity Partners LLC Buys 338 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $161,872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 277.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,874,000 after acquiring an additional 621,303 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $176.37. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

