Cerity Partners LLC Buys 43,996 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,996 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.4% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,154 shares of company stock worth $96,100,591 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,183,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.77. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

