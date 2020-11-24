Cerity Partners LLC Buys 5,899 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,454,000 after buying an additional 141,341 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $26.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,761.82. 46,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,818.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,638.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,521.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

