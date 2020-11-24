Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 46,368 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 70,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 110,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.52. 234,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,911,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.