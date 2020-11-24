Cerity Partners LLC Has $13.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,436 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 124,964.9% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 71,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 71,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 682,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 67,440 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 145,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,768,677. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

