Cerity Partners LLC Has $17.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.86. The company had a trading volume of 326,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,811. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $344.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,068 shares of company stock worth $50,957,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.