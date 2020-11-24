Cerity Partners LLC Has $25.29 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,109 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 217,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,430,000 after acquiring an additional 134,226 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,290,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,257,892,000 after purchasing an additional 282,079 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 505,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $101,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.14.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,072 shares of company stock valued at $23,627,774. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936,569. The company has a market cap of $404.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.24 and a 200-day moving average of $197.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

