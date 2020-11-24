Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Accenture by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,287,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 32,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $382,830.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock valued at $137,614,464. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.45. 48,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,437. The stock has a market cap of $162.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.84. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

