Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,832,000 after acquiring an additional 328,988 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after buying an additional 74,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after buying an additional 741,368 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.29. 183,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,292. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.65 and a 200 day moving average of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

