Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.83 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,284 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Prologis by 19.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Prologis by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Prologis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.96. The stock had a trading volume of 89,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,302. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

