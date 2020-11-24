Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 173.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,684 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in PayPal by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its stake in PayPal by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 166,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after acquiring an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. 140166 raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.05.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.47. 419,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,972,168. The firm has a market cap of $235.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,137 shares of company stock valued at $17,771,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

