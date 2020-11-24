Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.67. 202,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,240,407. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.12. The company has a market cap of $427.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

