Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 121,598 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,598 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 444,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,560,000 after buying an additional 63,906 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 33.4% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 64,586 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 17.7% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 225,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 34,002 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

BAC traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. 2,839,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,328,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

