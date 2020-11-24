Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 27,632 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 254,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,419,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.40. The stock had a trading volume of 856,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,733,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $263.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.31 and a 200 day moving average of $123.37.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.