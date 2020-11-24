Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,669,000 after purchasing an additional 341,773 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 83,026 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,365,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,432. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

