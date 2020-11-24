Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,793,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 273,980 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $306,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 738,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,817,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $175.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,007 shares of company stock worth $14,047,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

