Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price to $18.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IBEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $19.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $4,974,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,845,000.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

