Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,552,922. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

