ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ClearSign Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

CLIR opened at $2.31 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.02.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 37,289 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

