Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $738,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 289.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

