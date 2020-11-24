Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) Price Target Increased to C$97.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of CGO opened at C$80.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$83.84. Cogeco Inc. has a one year low of C$70.95 and a one year high of C$107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

