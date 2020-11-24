Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,038,000 after purchasing an additional 49,431 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 127,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.74. The stock had a trading volume of 59,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,067. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average is $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

