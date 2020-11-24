Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

Bollard Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $51.84. 884,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,850,859. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

