Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CWBC opened at $8.21 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $69.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director John D. Illgen sold 5,943 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $49,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,720.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWBC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 192.0% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 118,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

