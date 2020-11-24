Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.96 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 114,793 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

