Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 124.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.78. 94,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,155. The firm has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

