Covenant Logistics Group’s (CVLG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVLG. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $297.10 million, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.76.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John A. Tweed bought 54,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $777,157.92. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,553.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Bunn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,818. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 93,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,591. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

