Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

OTCMKTS:DKILY opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.80. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.