Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DDOG. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $91.04 on Friday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,033.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.48.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $2,869,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,110,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 165,596 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $14,143,554.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,217 shares in the company, valued at $28,118,423.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,337,484 shares of company stock worth $134,390,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 362.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after buying an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,468,000 after buying an additional 366,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 58.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after buying an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,864,000 after buying an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,759,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,779,000 after buying an additional 281,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

