Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 67.48%.

DSX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.71.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

