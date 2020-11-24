DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 32.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

DTE Energy stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,185. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.