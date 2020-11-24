Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eargo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

